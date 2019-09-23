This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 23 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I don't want to see these people on our streets': Charlie Flanagan admits 'crisis' in asylum seeker accommodation

The Justice Minister says over 1,300 asylum seekers are currently in emergency accommodation.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 23 Sep 2019, 10:49 PM
6 minutes ago 380 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4821830
Flanagan says there is 'a crisis' in providing accomodation for people seeking asylum in Ireland.
Image: Leah Farrell
Flanagan says there is 'a crisis' in providing accomodation for people seeking asylum in Ireland.
Flanagan says there is 'a crisis' in providing accomodation for people seeking asylum in Ireland.
Image: Leah Farrell

JUSTICE MINISTER CHARLIE Flanagan has said that “improvements” to the Direct Provision system are necessary but that he “doesn’t want to see people on the streets”.

The minister was speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime amid questions about the government’s role in informing communities about the opening of Direct Provision centres.

Flanagan said there has been “no decision” about the potential for a DP centre in Oughterard, Co Galway but that “expressions of interest are ongoing”.

The minister previously stated that he was “very disappointed” at recent remarks made about the process and he again called on Noel Grealish TD to withdraw remarks he made.

Flanagan acknowledged that community concerns about Direct Provision centres must be listened to.

“In all cases it’s important that information be provided on the matter of education facilities and schools, school places. Teachers are concerned, parents are concerned. GPs and healthcare, of course, is an issue of fundamental importance to people,” he said.

And how is the healthcare service to be delivered in any area, the matter of public transport, to and from the centre, to and from the local community? And, of course, the important issue of sport and recreation.

He added that some people agitating against the centres are opposed to immigration as a concept and are not speaking for local communities.

“I believe it’s important that such demonstrations take place in an atmosphere of calm. I am concerned that many of these issues, where there are challenges, are being whipped up by people who have ulterior motives, people who are against the concept of allowing any asylum seekers into our country.”

Unfair

Flanagan also said he is aware that there are people who are “implacably opposed” to the Direct Provision system and said “a balance” is required.

“We have a situation where on the one hand, we have a group of people who are implacably opposed to the concept of Direct Provisions for reasons they say that it’s no way to keep people’s, that it’s unfair. And on the other hand people who just don’t want asylum seekers in the community, what we have to do is to find a balance, and that’s why there are improvements to the current system.”

Ireland is no different from any other EU country or any other western-type democracy in the manner in which we deal with people coming from the most vulnerable circumstances.

Flanagan acknowledged that there was “a crisis” in providing accomodation to people arriving into the country

“I have in excess of 1,300 people in emergency accommodation. I would hope that these applications would be dealt with as expeditiously as possible but we can have on some days 40-50 people coming to our shores. I don’t want to see these people on our streets,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie