Government has ignored children in Direct Provision, Children's Rights Alliance says

THE WEEKLY ALLOWANCE provided by the Government for children in Direct Provision is not enough and needs to be increased, the head of the Children’s Rights Alliance has said.

Tanya Ward, the chief executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance said today that the €29.80 provided weekly to children living in Direct Provision does not go far enough to provide for the essentials of childhood.

Speaking at an event in Dublin today on how to end Direct Provision, Ward said that despite the creation of a child poverty and welfare unit in the Department of An Taoiseach, the Government “ignores” children in Direct Provision.

Ward said children living in Direct Provision are currently being discriminated against by the State and need to see an increase in the weekly expense allowance provided to them.

Advertisement

Securing Child Benefit payments for families in Direct Provision was one of the policies set out in the Government’s white paper on Direct Provision.

However, despite this, it was not introduced as part of this year’s Budget.

“The price of a bottle of Calpol is €3.54 for a small bottle. The price of a school bag if it breaks, you might get your cheapest one at €25. The price of going to your local hurling club is probably €3 or €4 depending on where you are in the country. The price of the bus etc.,” Ward said adding that the weekly amount currently provided by the Government is not enough to cover all of these basic essentials.

Ward said children in Direct Provision are not living the same childhood as other children.

She urged those working in the sector to put pressure on the Government to implement its promises in the 2020 white paper.