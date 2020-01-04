This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 4 January, 2020
Man arrested after fire at Limerick Direct Provision centre

The man appeared in court on 2 January and is due in court again next week.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 4 Jan 2020, 3:39 PM
The man was detained at Newcastle West Garda Station.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN HAS appeared in court following a New Year’s Day fire at a Direct Provision centre in Limerick.

The fire broke out at about 8.30 am in the morning of Wednesday, 1 January at the Mount Trenchard Direct Provision centre in Foynes.

Gardaí have said that some damage was caused as a result of the fire and they are investigating it as an incident of criminal damage. Investigations are ongoing.

A man in his 40s was arrested at scene and appeared in Limerick District Court the following day. 

The Limerick Leader reports that the man is due in court again on 7 January.

