Man arrested after fire at Limerick Direct Provision centre

The man was detained at Newcastle West Garda Station.

A MAN HAS appeared in court following a New Year’s Day fire at a Direct Provision centre in Limerick.

The fire broke out at about 8.30 am in the morning of Wednesday, 1 January at the Mount Trenchard Direct Provision centre in Foynes.

Gardaí have said that some damage was caused as a result of the fire and they are investigating it as an incident of criminal damage. Investigations are ongoing.

A man in his 40s was arrested at scene and appeared in Limerick District Court the following day.

The Limerick Leader reports that the man is due in court again on 7 January.