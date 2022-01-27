#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 27 January 2022
Advertisement

Public Accounts Committee 'not satisfied' with reliance on hotels for direct provision

The PAC has made a number of recommendations on the system.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 3:36 PM
15 minutes ago 337 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5666181
Direct provision centre in Clondalkin in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal/Rolling News
Direct provision centre in Clondalkin in Dublin
Direct provision centre in Clondalkin in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal/Rolling News

THE PUBLIC ACCOUNTS Committee has said it is not satisfied with the State’s reliance on emergency accommodation, including hotel settings, for Direct Provision centres.

A report published today recommends that all applications made by people for international protection are processed within nine months in a bid to reduce the pressure within the system. 

There are 44 Direct Provision centres providing accommodation for international protection applicants.

Seven are State-owned while the remainder are leased from private companies.

An additional 27 emergency centres are also in use, mainly in hotel-type settings.

There have been plans to phase out the current system used to house people in direct provision.

Today, PAC chair Brian Stanley said the type of accommodation being provided for people is not adequate.

The Sinn Féin TD said that the costs associated with Direct Provision are linked to the time taken to process applications from asylum seekers, so the PAC now recommends that all applications for international protection are processed within nine months.

He added that the Department of Justice needs to provide the PAC with “an update on current timeframes and the steps it is taking to reduce them”.

In its report, the PAC pointed to a 66 per cent increase in expenditure on accommodation for asylum seekers, rising to €130 million in 2019.

Due to a lack of capacity in Direct Provision centres €35 million of this was spent on emergency accommodation, an increase of 25 per cent from 2018.

The Department attributed this to an increase in the number of asylum seekers accommodated in 2019, according to the PAC report.

The recommendations have been made following discussion with the Department of Justice and the Irish Prison Service. 

It also makes recommendations on the detention of individuals on immigration offences, the policy surrounding protected discloses by whistle blowers within the prison service and canteen facilities in prisons.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Committee said it was informed that Ireland does not have a specific detention centre for individuals who are refused entry to the State, or for those arrested for immigration reasons.

“While awaiting deportation, they are housed within the prison system. The Committee recommends that the Department examines the practice of detaining individuals within the prison system who are refused entry into the State and reports back to the Committee within six months,” it said. 

The PAC has also made a recommendation on Protected Disclosures by personnel within the Irish Prison Service. 

It said the Department of Justice should review the current policy to ensure that staff members can have confidence in the system.

It recommends that this review is carried out within six months and that it is furnished with a copy of the findings.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie