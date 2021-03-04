The Explainer: What is the government's radical new plan for Direct Provision?

LAST WEEK, GREEN Party Minister Roderic O’Gorman announced a radical plan to overhaul the Direct Provision system in Ireland.

The white paper set out measures that would include ending Direct Provision by 2024 and replacing it with a not-for profit accommodation system.

It also states that under the new model, international protection applicants will spend no more than four months in the centres. The new service would be delivered by O’Gorman’s Department of Children, Equality, Integration and Youth.

The current for-profit system has been much criticised since its establishment in 1999, with activists calling for a complete change in how it is delivered, the type of accommodation made available, and the length of time people have to spend in Direct Provision.

On this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast, we take a look at this white paper – what it promises, and what it could deliver. TheJournal.ie reporter Cónal Thomas and Nick Henderson, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, talk us through these issues.

We speak, too, to activist Ola Mustapha, who is currently living in Direct Provision while studying and raising three children.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guests were reporter Cónal Thomas, Nick Henderson of the Irish Refugee Council and activist Ola Mustapha.