Dublin: 5°C Thursday 4 March 2021
The Explainer: What is the government's radical new plan for Direct Provision?

Activist Ola Mustapha, Nick Henderson of the Irish Refugee Council and reporter Cónal Thomas talk us through it.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 4 Mar 2021, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago
LAST WEEK, GREEN Party Minister Roderic O’Gorman announced a radical plan to overhaul the Direct Provision system in Ireland. 

The white paper set out measures that would include ending Direct Provision by 2024 and replacing it with a not-for profit accommodation system. 

It also states that under the new model, international protection applicants will spend no more than four months in the centres. The new service would be delivered by O’Gorman’s Department of Children, Equality, Integration and Youth. 

The current for-profit system has been much criticised since its establishment in 1999, with activists calling for a complete change in how it is delivered, the type of accommodation made available, and the length of time people have to spend in Direct Provision. 

On this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast, we take a look at this white paper – what it promises, and what it could deliver. TheJournal.ie reporter Cónal Thomas and Nick Henderson, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, talk us through these issues.

We speak, too, to activist Ola Mustapha, who is currently living in Direct Provision while studying and raising three children.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guests were reporter Cónal Thomas, Nick Henderson of the Irish Refugee Council and activist Ola Mustapha.

Aoife Barry
