Poll: Should Dublin have a directly elected mayor?

LONG-DISCUSSED PLANS to bring in a directly elected mayor in Dublin, with more powers than the current lord mayor, could move forward next year.

Limerick residents are set to vote for Ireland’s first directly elected mayor next year, on the same day as the local and European elections.

And it’s looking likely that Dubliners will also be asked to vote on whether they want to see a directly elected mayor for the capital.

So today, we’re asking: Would you vote to introduce a directly elected mayor in Dublin?

