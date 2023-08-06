Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 6 August 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Should Dublin have a directly elected mayor?
It’s looking likely that Dubliners will also be asked to vote on whether they want to introduce a directly elected mayor next year.
559
3
8 minutes ago

LONG-DISCUSSED PLANS to bring in a directly elected mayor in Dublin, with more powers than the current lord mayor, could move forward next year.

Limerick residents are set to vote for Ireland’s first directly elected mayor next year, on the same day as the local and European elections.

And it’s looking likely that Dubliners will also be asked to vote on whether they want to see a directly elected mayor for the capital.

So today, we’re asking: Would you vote to introduce a directly elected mayor in Dublin?


Poll Results:

Yes (71)
No (39)
I don't live in Dublin (15)
I'm not sure (9)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     