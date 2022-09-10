Poll: Should Dublin have a directly elected mayor?

Dublin Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy (centre) and Dublin City Council CEO Owen Keegan (left) greet Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the Mansion House in August

THE CITIZENS’ ASSEMBLY on a Directly Elected Mayor for Dublin will meet again today.

This is the fourth meeting of the assembly since it was convened in April under the chairmanship of Jim Gavin.

Today’s meeting will reflect on what type of directly elected mayor and local government structures they think would be best for the capital city.

The meeting will also begin the process of designing the ballot paper questions that assembly members will vote on at their final plenary meeting in early October. The result of these votes will be submitted to the Oireachtas for consideration.

Speaking ahead of today’s meeting, Gavin said the Citizens’ Assembly “is now in a crucial period – we’re approaching our championship minutes”.

“Over recent months we have listened to a range of local government experts from Ireland and abroad, heard directly from current and former mayors of cities in Ireland and other countries, and sought to understand how our system of local administration works in Dublin, where it doesn’t work, and how and what where it could be adapted and improved.”

If Dublin gets a directly elected mayor, the process may be replicated in other parts of the country.

