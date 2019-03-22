This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Is the €130,000 salary proposed for directly-elected city mayors fair?

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has defended the €130,000 salary, insisting that amount of money is required to attract the right candidates.

By Christina Finn Friday 22 Mar 2019, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 10,262 Views 48 Comments
Chains of the Lord Mayor for Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal
Chains of the Lord Mayor for Dublin.
Chains of the Lord Mayor for Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal

THIS WEEK, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that the proposed directly-elected mayors for Cork, Limerick and Waterford will be paid €130,000

The public will be asked to vote on whether they approve of the idea of directly-elected mayors in a plebiscite, due to happen on the same day as the local and European elections on 24 May.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has defended the €130,000 salary, insisting that amount of money is required to attract the right candidates.

“The salary is at that rate because it needs to be. This will be a serious, full-time job that will require a lot of energy, a lot of drive, 14-hour days,” Coveney told The Irish Examiner yesterday. 

We want to know what you think? Is it the right amount, or is it just too much money? 

Poll: Is the €130,000 salary proposed for directly elected mayors in Cork, Limerick and Waterford fair? 


Poll Results:

No, it's too much (1317)
Yes, it is fair (448)
I don't know (54)
No, it's not enough (35)




