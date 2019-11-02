This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 2 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brother of one of the last missing Disappeared pleads for information to find him

The IRA is deemed responsible for most of the 16 murders and secret burials while the INLA was behind one of the disappearances.

By Press Association Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 3:58 PM
13 minutes ago 519 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4876738
Oliver McVeigh (right) and his sister Dympna Kerr (second left), brother and sister of Columba McVeigh, along with Marie Lynskey, niece of Joe Lynskey, and Mike Pywell, carrying a photograph of Robert Nairac, the three men who's remains are yet to be recovered,
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Oliver McVeigh (right) and his sister Dympna Kerr (second left), brother and sister of Columba McVeigh, along with Marie Lynskey, niece of Joe Lynskey, and Mike Pywell, carrying a photograph of Robert Nairac, the three men who's remains are yet to be recovered,
Oliver McVeigh (right) and his sister Dympna Kerr (second left), brother and sister of Columba McVeigh, along with Marie Lynskey, niece of Joe Lynskey, and Mike Pywell, carrying a photograph of Robert Nairac, the three men who's remains are yet to be recovered,
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

THE BROTHER OF one of the last of those killed and secretly buried by republicans to remain missing has made a plea for information to find him.

Oliver McVeigh made the call as families of the 16 people disappeared during Northern Ireland’s past gathered at Stormont for their annual silent walk.

Of the 16 Disappeared, the remains of 13 have been found while three remain missing.

The families of Tyrone teenager Columba McVeigh, former monk Joe Lynskey and Captain Robert Nairac are hopeful their bodies can be found.

Geoff Knupfer, who leads the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR), walked with the families during the 13th All Souls Day Silent Walk.

Families laid a black wreath with three white lilies representing those who have yet to be found on the steps.

McVeigh, from Donaghmore, Tyrone, was one of the first to be killed and secretly buried in 1975.

The latest search for his remains at Bragan Bog, Monaghan by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) ended earlier this year without success.

His brother Oliver told the PA news agency that his family are back to the drawing board and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“This is also the anniversary of my brother’s disappearance and death,” he said.

“We are one family, the Disappeared now, we have all toiled to find these other bodies and it’s nice to see people weighing in behind our family and the other two that are still missing, to say we are still behind you.

“The end of the search is heartbreaking, it’s one disappointment after another. At this stage it is back to the drawing board, going back to the republican movement and seeing.

“We can’t leave it at that, we have to keep going and they are going to have to come up with something new because he’s not where they said he was.”

The IRA is deemed responsible for most of the 16 murders and secret burials while the INLA was behind one of the disappearances.

Lynskey went missing from his west Belfast home in May 1972. Searches have taken place for his remains in Meath, but ended without success.

Captain Nairac is believed to have been abducted from a bar in south Armagh in May 1977. Unsuccessful searches have taken place for his remains at Ravensdale Forest, Co Louth.

Father Joe Gormley from Creggan said Captain Nairac’s sister, who is based in London, is touched that her brother is remembered.

“I was in contact with Rosamund this morning, she is so touched and so thankful that people gather to remember Robert here on All Souls Day and also at the mass for the disappeared which we have in Armagh,” he said.

“There’s always hope that remains can be recovered, that’s why we gather here, there are only three left and in time we hope the number will be zero.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie