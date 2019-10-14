This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 14 October, 2019
Disclosures Tribunal hears whistleblower claims about Athlone drugs unit

Garda Nick Kehoe claims he was harassed and bullied by management after he made a protected disclosure about colleagues.

By Paul Neilan Monday 14 Oct 2019, 3:04 PM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A TRIBUNAL HAS heard from a garda whistleblower of a number of complaints of harassment and bullying by garda management that followed a protected disclosure he made about colleagues in Athlone in 2014.

On the opening morning of the resumption of the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle, chairperson Judge Sean Ryan heard of the complaints of Garda Nicholas Keogh, in relation to the handling of his complaints of bullying and harassment by his superiors.

Senior Counsel Patrick Marrinan outlined some 22 matters under investigation by the tribunal on issues relating to Garda Keogh’s disclosure on 8 May, 2014, to retired judge Patrick McMahon.

In particular, Garda Keogh outlined his concerns over the behaviour of the drug unit in Athlone and of Operation Loki’s inquiries and prosecutions. Garda Keogh served in the drug unit in Athlone between 2009 and 2011.

Keogh had made a Pulse entry relating to a garda that the tribunal will refer to as Garda A and his interaction with a Miss B, who was said to be involved in the heroin trade in Athlone with a weekly “turnover of approximately €2,500″.

“She has no previous convictions for drugs due to the fact she has been aided and abetted, for years, by a senior member of the drugs unit who himself is a close associate of a high-ranking garda officer. Fact,” the entry read.

Chief Superintendent Mark Curran told tribunal investigators that he was concerned about the accuracy of the data and whether or not Garda Keogh was operating outside guidelines.

Soon after the incident, Garda Keogh claimed that a complaint of assault against Ms B from a mother claimed that “Miss B was ‘doing favours for guards’”.

However, the complaint was never taken, though her daughter did make a separate statement.

The issues to be raised by the tribunal regarding the fall-out from Keogh’s initial complaint and various internal procedures will centre on the issues that arose after his substantive complaint and those matters will not form a part of the tribunal.

All matters before Judge Ryan relate are to be considered only as whether or not they “constituted a targeting or discrediting” of Garda Keogh, who will be the first witness today.

The 22 issues include an allegation than then acting Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan personally telephoned Keogh’s superior and told him that other gardaí should “pull away from” or “isolate” him in Athlone Garda Station.

He also alleges a series of harassments that relate to car tax, sick leave, back pay, delays in his case, micro-supervision of his work by three sergeants in Athlone, the changing of the status of his sick leave within An Garda Siochana after he turned up drunk for work – due to work-related stress – general criticisms of his work and his “confinement” to the duty desk as “making an example” of him.

The tribunal has heard that An Garda Siochana have made detailed responses on each of the 22 issues. 

Paul Neilan

