Gardaí investigating discovery of body of 71-year-old man in Dublin 4

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING all circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body an elderly man in Belfield, Dublin 4 yesterday.

Gardaí were called to the UCD campus following the discovery of the body shortly after 12pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the Dublin City Morgue.

The scene is currently preserved.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged to take place today.

The results of the examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.