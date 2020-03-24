Disney+ launches in Ireland today, here are our top picks to watch first

DISNEY+ IS LAUNCHING in Ireland and a number of other countries today.

The new streaming service has over 500 films and thousands of television episodes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and others.

The platform is launching in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland today. More European countries will get access in the coming months.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, said the company hopes the service “can bring some much-needed moments of respite for families during these difficult times” as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

The service will cost €6.99 per month or €69.99 for an annual subscription. Customers can sign up to the service directly or via in-app purchases from companies such as Amazon, Apple or Google.

Subscribers can play up to four streams at once and download content on up to 10 devices. Disney+ is also available in Ireland and the UK on Sky Q, to be followed by NOW TV in the coming months.

Need a hand decided what to watch? Here are five recommendations:

The Simpsons

More than 600 episodes of The Simpsons are available (from series one to 30) – that should keep you busy for a while.

Series 31 will be available later this year.

See you in six months.

The Lion King

Watch the 1994 animation and follow up with last year’s remake to compare and contrast.

The first one is a classic but the remake does involve Beyoncé and John Oliver who, frankly, should do more work together.

Go on so.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

This 12-part National Geographic series sees actor Jeff Goldblum look at the back stories of everything from ice cream to cosmetics, as well as subcultures and ancient traditions. `

Goldblum “uncovers how even the simplest things have incredible, sometimes whimsical back stories”.

Encore!

One of the exclusive series on the platform, Encore! see The Good Place’s Kristen Bell reunite people who performed in their high school musical 10, 20 or 40 years previously.

The participants get coaching from Broadway professionals and “reflect on who they were then and now, acknowledging missteps of their youth and ultimately rediscovering cherished friendships and relationships from years past”.

“I hope viewers can laugh and see themselves among the sheriff, kindergarten teacher, wedding planner and the rest of their former classmates as they tackle these iconic musicals,” Bell said.

Forky Asks A Question

Forky may have been made from rubbish but he was a central character in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4.

This 10-part series sees him ask important questions about how the world works, such as: What is love? What is time? And of course, the deepest question of all, What is cheese?

Forky Asks A Question is written and directed by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and director Bob Peterson (Finding Nemo and Up) and produced by Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4 and Cars).

