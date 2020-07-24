This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 24 July, 2020
Disney delays release of Mulan, Star Wars, Avatar due to Covid-19 pandemic

The live-action Mulan had already been postponed twice.

By AFP Friday 24 Jul 2020, 9:34 AM
Ron Yuan, Niki Caro, Lui Yifei, Jason Scott Lee and Yoson An attending the European premiere of Disney's Mulan in March
Image: Ian West via PA Images
Image: Ian West via PA Images

DISNEY HAS ANNOUNCED that the coronavirus pandemic had forced it to indefinitely postpone the release of big-budget film Mulan, while pushing back upcoming installments of Star Wars and Avatar by a year.

The live-action Mulan had already been postponed twice, with its release most recently delayed to 21 August.

Following the postponement of Tenet, a sci-fi thriller that theatre operators were counting on to jump-start attendance, it appears the summer film calendar is collapsing.

“Over the last few months, it’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for Mulan as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world,” a Walt Disney Studios spokesperson said in a statement.

Disney also announced that the release schedule for future installments of the Star Wars and Avatar sagas has been pushed back by a year. 

The Avatar sequel will be released in December 2022, and the tenth episode of Star Wars in December 2023, rather than in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The releases will then be staggered, with Avatar films in 2024, 2026 and 2028, and Star Wars in 2025 and 2027. 

Avatar director, screenwriter and co-producer James Cameron said on Twitter that the coronavirus had delayed live-action filming in New Zealand, and that special effects work in Los Angeles had yet to restart – forcing the postponement of the film’s release.

Disney had decided in early April to push back a dozen Marvel films, including Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson. 

That is now scheduled to come out 6 November, forcing all the other films in the franchise to shift back.

Following Black Widow – the next Disney studio film set to hit screens – comes Soul, Pixar’s new animated feature under the Disney banner, slated for 20 November.

Disney has also postponed, to an unspecified date, The French Dispatch by director Wes Anderson, which was previously set to debut on 16 October.

© – AFP 2020

