Disney Store wants security gate at Grafton Street shop to prevent homeless sleepers

THE DISNEY STORE has lodged an application for a security gate outside its Grafton Street shop to prevent homeless people sleeping there at night.

The application was submitted to Dublin City Council on 31 October by The Disney Store Ltd. It says the entrance doorway to the shop has been “used by the homeless for sleeping, alongside apparent drug use being reported”.

This activity has led to staff members experiencing threatening behaviour and confrontation, the application says.

“Due to this, the Garda have been contacted on multiple occasions to deal with this anti-social behaviour,” the planning report for the security gate states.

It says these events have affected the “entrance and egress” of staff members and customers, giving reason for the proposed gate.

The mesh gate would be retractable, blue and would match the existing shopfront. The gates would be shut and locked after the shop closes at night.

Dublin city councillor Anthony Flynn said the company had shown a “lack of empathy and compassion” to homeless people, the Sunday Times reports.

Owners of the shop on Grafton Street Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland DAC gave their permission for the gates to be installed.

The final date for observations on this application is 4 December.