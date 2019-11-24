This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 24 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Disney Store wants security gate at Grafton Street shop to prevent homeless sleepers

An application for installing the gates was lodged in October by The Disney Store Ltd.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 1:43 PM
10 minutes ago 1,421 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4904628
Disney Store on Grafton Street.
Image: Leah Farrell
Disney Store on Grafton Street.
Disney Store on Grafton Street.
Image: Leah Farrell

THE DISNEY STORE has lodged an application for a security gate outside its Grafton Street shop to prevent homeless people sleeping there at night. 

The application was submitted to Dublin City Council on 31 October by The Disney Store Ltd. It says the entrance doorway to the shop has been “used by the homeless for sleeping, alongside apparent drug use being reported”.

This activity has led to staff members experiencing threatening behaviour and confrontation, the application says. 

“Due to this, the Garda have been contacted on multiple occasions to deal with this anti-social behaviour,” the planning report for the security gate states.

It says these events have affected the “entrance and egress” of staff members and customers, giving reason for the proposed gate.

The mesh gate would be retractable, blue and would match the existing shopfront. The gates would be shut and locked after the shop closes at night. 

Related Read

19.11.19 'Another disappointing and frustrating year': Homeless charity helped more people than ever in 2018

Dublin city councillor Anthony Flynn said the company had shown a “lack of empathy and compassion” to homeless people, the Sunday Times reports.

Owners of the shop on Grafton Street Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland DAC gave their permission for the gates to be installed. 

The final date for observations on this application is 4 December. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie