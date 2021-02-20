#Open journalism No news is bad news

Some disruption expected as essential water main works take place in Dublin this weekend

The maintenance is expected to take place over the next two weekends.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 20 Feb 2021, 6:30 AM
Image: Shutterstock
A LIMITED DISRUPTION of water supply is expected in South Dublin city this weekend, with Irish Water and Dublin City Council undertaking water main works.

According to Irish Water, the maintenance involves removing old cast iron water mains and installing a new water main. 

A small number of properties on the South Circular Road between the R110 junction and the Haroldville Avenue Junction will experience water outages. Direct notifications have been delivered to the affected properties.

Lower than normal water pressure may also be experienced by properties on Sunday in the following areas:

  • South Circular Road
  • Rialto
  • Warrenmount
  • Dolphins Barn
  • Donore Avenue
  • The Liberties

Irish Water has said that areas of work will be limited to short sections, to limit the impact on customers. 

Traffic management will also be in place to allow the works to take place, with emergency and local traffic being maintained throughout.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and working in partnership with Dublin City Council we will make every effort to minimise any disruption that these necessary works may cause,” said Matthew Thompson of Irish Water.

“The delivery of these essential works will help to safeguard the water supply to homes and businesses in Dublin 8 and surrounding areas ensuring a safer mores sustainable water supply.”

The works are currently being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme, which is investing €500 million to fix and replace ageing water mains.

Irish Water and Dublin City Council have apologized for any inconvenience caused by the works.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 and is available to contact at 1850 278 278 or on Twitter @IWCare.

