Travel disruptions and school closures as Met Éireann extends ice warning

THE SUDDEN SNOWFALL over much of the country this morning has caused disruption for schools and public transport.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning is in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, and Sligo until noon, and in Wicklow until 3pm, with another ice warning to take effect for the whole country tonight until tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann has warned there is a risk of hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and icy stretches in affected counties.

In Dublin, Dart trains have been suspended until further notice between Blackrock and Sandymount because of an issue with the overhead lines.

Commuter train services arriving and departing from Heuston Station are moving with some delays, while there are “significant delays and disruption” at Connolly station due to weather impacting signalling, according to Iarnród Éireann.

Dublin Bus has alerted commuters of the following disruptions:

Route 44 is unable to serve Larkhill and Sandyford Village in both directions,

Route 44b will not operate from Glencullen at 9.20am,

Route 123 towards Marino is unable to serve Philipsburgh Avenue and is being diverted via Fairview and Malahide Road.

A number of schools in affected counties have closed, though others remain open.

In Leitrim, which experienced heavy snow, several primary and secondary schools reported closures, including Carrick-on-Shannon Community School, St Brigid National School, and Lough Allen College.

Advertisement

In neighbouring Longford, many schools have also closed, including in Ballymahon, Longford town and Moyne.

St Mogue’s College in west Cavan said it would stay closed today, noting that buses are not running and power has been lost in the Bawnboy area, where St Aidan’s National School has also closed.

Holy Trinity Primary and Nursery School in Enniskillen wrote on social media that it will be closed today due to “safety concerns” amid heavy snow. Jones Memorial Primary School, also in Enniskillen, has likewise closed.

Many other schools in affected counties have similarly taken the decision to not open this morning or have sent students home early.

On the roads, junction 13 of the M50 in Dublin has been closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall.

Wicklow County Council has said that traffic on the R755 at Calary is stuck in snow, and a snow plough cannot get through because of the traffic. The R761 Bray-Greystones Road at Wingates was also blocked with stuck traffic this morning.

Enniskerry and the surrounding area is experiencing “quite dangerous” road conditions, with the council advising they should be avoided if possible. The Wicklow Gap and the Sally Gap should also be avoided.

Wicklow County Council wishes to advise motorists to avoid the Wicklow Gap and the Sally Gap due to the adverse weather conditions. #WicklowCountyCouncil #YourCouncil #WicklowMunicipalDistrict pic.twitter.com/7OLJNZhUva — Wicklow County Council (@wicklowcoco) March 1, 2024

Some roads in Longford are partially blocked, according to Longford County Council. The N55 and R194 are the worst impacted, while the N4 “appears passable with care”.

The Far Finisklin Road in Sligo was closed earlier this morning due to a fallen tree, but it has since been cleared and the road has reopened.