Dissident republicans 'most likely' responsible for suspect device found at Belfast school

A NORTH BELFAST school was evacuated earlier today following the discovery of a suspicious object on its grounds.

At around 2.30pm, police attended the report of a suspicious object found in the grounds of the Holy Cross Boys’ Primary School in north Belfast.

The school was evacuated as a result of the discovery, made by the school’s principal, Kevin McArevey.

Speaking to UTV earlier today, McArevey described the moment he found the suspect device while he was out unblocking the sewers.

“Today I was helping the caretaker unblock the sewers. I lifted a manhole cover … and, to my surprise, I saw a plastic bag with what seemed to be something heavy in it,” McArevey said.

“I initially thought it was a spade, a small spade, so I lifted it out myself and unravelled the packaging – only to be surprised to see wires at the top of this object,” he said.

It immediately aroused my suspicions, so I rang the police.

SDLP north Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon has condemned those behind the suspect device.

“This is disgraceful. To create a device and then hide it in the grounds of a primary school shows how low these people will go and the complete disregard and disrespect they have for the community,” Mallon said.

“No principal and no school should have to experience this,” she said.

Mallon added that she has been in touch with McArevey to offer her full support.

“This school is a proud part of the heart of the community in Ardoyne. The boys who go to it are the future,” she said.