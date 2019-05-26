It's a Yes: Ireland has voted resoundingly to pass the divorce referendum

IRELAND HAS VOTED overwhelmingly in favour of changing references to divorce in the Constitution.

The final vote was 1,304,949 in favour of the changes (82.1%), with 284,735 against (17.9%).

A Yes vote will result in the existing Article 41.3.2 (i) in Bunreacht na hÉireann being removed, meaning couples won’t have to wait as long before getting a divorce.

The government would then introduce legislation that would serve a similar function; the laws currently planned by Fine Gael would reduce the timeframe to wait before getting a divorce to two of the previous three years, rather than four out of the previous five years.

Turnout for the vote nationally was 50.83% where over 1,727,056 voted.