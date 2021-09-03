#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 16°C Friday 3 September 2021
Chart-topping UK rapper Dizzee Rascal denies headbutting ex-girlfriend

The musician, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, pleaded not guilty to assault by beating.

By Press Association Friday 3 Sep 2021, 1:50 PM
Dizzee Rascal real name Dylan Mills, arrives at Croydon Magistrates’ Court.
Image: Gareth Fuller/PA
Image: Gareth Fuller/PA

CHART-TOPPING RAPPER Dizzee Rascal has denied headbutting his ex-girlfriend at a home in south London this summer.

The grime artist, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, pleaded not guilty to “pushing his head into the complainant’s head and pushing her to the floor” at a residential property in Streatham on 8 June, Croydon Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 36-year-old rapper behind chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me attended court wearing a suit and tie, and appeared to be talking on his mobile phone as he arrived.

His defence lawyer, Iskander Fernandez, said the rapper “denies pushing his head into the complainant’s head and denies pushing her to the floor”.

Dizzee Rascal’s manager, who “received a phone call when the altercation took place” will give evidence at the trial, along with his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Dawn Kirk, the court heard.

embedded262159003 Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Mills, leaves Croydon Magistrates’ Court.

The Metropolitan Police previously said Cassandra Jones reported minor injuries following the alleged incident.

Mills released his debut album Boy In Da Corner in 2003, and his seventh studio album, E3 AF, which refers to his east London postcode and African heritage, is due out on 30 October.

He was made an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2020 list, and performed at festivals this August including Live at Lydiard in Swindon and Boardmasters in Cornwall.

Mills, of Sevenoaks in Kent, has been released on conditional bail.

