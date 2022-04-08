#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 8 April 2022
British rapper Dizzee Rascal to be sentenced for assaulting ex-fiancee

Dizzee Rascal will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on this morning to be sentenced for assault.

By Press Association Friday 8 Apr 2022, 6:52 AM
BRITISH RAPPER DIZZEE Rascal is to appear in court to be sentenced for assaulting his ex-fiancee during a “chaotic” row over money and contact with their children.

The grime artist, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was found guilty of attacking Cassandra Jones after a trial in March, with a judge concluding he had been “abusive and aggressive”.

He is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court this morning for the sentencing hearing.

During the trial, Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard he had pressed his forehead against hers before pushing her to the ground during the incident at a residential property in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

The musician, behind singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, was “frustrated” over custody arrangements and the pair had an argument when he dropped off their daughter at the property, the court heard.

Mills, who had two children with Ms Jones before they split up in February 2021, was said to have “barged” into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began “screaming and shouting” at Ms Jones and her mother Dawn Kirk.

The court heard how Ms Jones began filming him but he took her phone from her and then took Ms Kirk’s phone.

The shouting became so loud that it alerted two neighbours and police were called, a judge was told.

The court heard how when they arrived, Mills told officers “I’m the aggressor”, but later gave a prepared statement in a police interview, denying the allegations and claimed he had been assaulted by Ms Jones.

Following the guilty verdict, Mills smashed a photographer’s camera outside court after knocking it from their hands and hurling it across the road.

Police initially said they were investigating but no charges were brought.

Ms Jones said the verdict showed “wealth and status cannot be used to silence women”.

Mills released his debut album, Boy In Da Corner, in 2003.

He was made an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2020, and performed at festivals in August including Live At Lydiard in Swindon and Boardmasters in Cornwall.

Press Association

