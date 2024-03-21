Irish kids' TV show using Lámh signs given green light for new series

THE AWARD-WINNING children’s TV show Dizzy Deliveries is to return with a new series to RTÉ next month.

The innovative television show uses the Lámh sign system, a key word signing system used by children and adults with Down syndrome, autism, and communication difficulties to support their communication and self-expression.

The show aired its first series in late 2022, becoming the first television programme to centre the use of Lámh signs for its audience. It features Joe, a slightly chaotic delivery man and his adventurous attempts to deliver his packages with the help of children who use Lámh to assist him on his way. It was shown on RTÉJr and also became the most-watched RTÉjr commission on the RTÉ Player.

It went on to be shortlisted for a Royal Television Society award in 2023 and recently won a prestigious Clio award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

To coincide with World Down Syndrome Day today, RTÉ announced that it had commissioned a second series of Dizzy Deliveries, airing on 15 April on RTÉJr and all episodes will be available on the Player.

And in a special bonus to its young audience, RTÉ has released an exclusive episode today on Youtube to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

Advertisement

Suzanne Kelly, Group Head of Children’s and Young People’s content at RTÉ spoke of the “profound impact” the show has had. “From helping to break down barriers to igniting new avenues of communication through Lámh signing, every episode is a testament to the power of inclusion and possibility.”

Dizzy Deliveries is produced by the award-winning production company Macalla Teoranta, responsible for Home School Hub as well as several awarding-winning feature films from Róise & Frank to Ireland’s entry into the 2020 Oscars, Arracht. It is jointly funded by Coimisiún na Meán and RTÉ.

Series two will contain thirteen episodes, directed by BAFTA award-winning writer and director Nia Ceidiog (whose credits include Fireman Sam and Something Special with Mr. Tumbles for Cbeebies) with theme music from Maria Doyle Kennedy and Kieran Kennedy. This season features cameos from famous Irish faces including singer-songwriter Mundy, chef JP McMahon, Special Olympics gold medalist Timothy Morahan, and horticulturalist Diarmuid Gavin.

As well as welcoming back actor and magician Joe Daly as the hapless delivery man Joe, his boss Aisling is a well-known face to little Lámh users, as she is played by Lámh tutor Deirdre Coleman, whose work is frequently seen on the Lámh Instagram account and other communications from the sign language organisation.

Mary Cullen, Manager of Lámh said of “Dizzy Deliveries TV show with Lámh signing has been a dream come true for families, children who use Lámh and everyone in their communities! It’s a massive hit with families, schools, pre-schools and everyone, who all love learning Lámh signs in a fun way with Joe, Aisling, Ozzy and friends.

“Families who use Lámh signs at home have told us how so many people are watching Dizzy Deliveries and are using Lámh signs now at school, at pre-school, playing sports and in the community, which helps with fun, friendship and inclusion for everyone.”

For more information on Lámh, visit here.