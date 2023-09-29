Hurling star DJ Carey charged with fraudulently claiming he had cancer as he appears before court

GAA STAR DJ Carey, whose official name is Denis Carey, has appeared before court this morning on a 21 charges relating to fraud and forgery offences.

The 52-year-old was arrested by gardaí this morning, the court was told.

He appeared before Judge John O’Leary at a sitting at Blanchardstown District Court this morning wearing a black puffer jacket.

He is charged with 19 charges under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 and two charges under Section 26 of the same Act.

Carey made no reply to the 21 charges.

The 19 charges relate to charges that Carey did “dishonestly by deception induce” named people “to do an act to wit make a monetary payment to you after you fraudulently claimed to have cancer and needed finances to obtain treatment for same with the intention of making a gain for yourself or causing loss to another”.

The other two charges are that Carey used “an instrument which was and which you knew or believed to be, a false instrument with the intention of inducing another person to accept it as genuine and by reason of so accepting the said instrument to do some act or to make some ommission or to provide some service, to the prejudice of that person or any other person”.

He has been sent forward for trial at Dublin Central Criminal Court.

The court heard that Carey is to be provided with legal aid.

Carey was granted bail, with no objection by gardaí. He is due to appear before a sitting of Dublin Central Criminal Court on 3 November next.

Carey is regarded as one of the greatest hurlers to have played the game, winning five All-Ireland senior medals with Kilkenny. He captained the county to Liam MacCarthy Cup success in 2003, while also being part of the victorious teams in 1992, 1993, 2000 and 2002.

He was crowned Hurler of the Year in 2000, while he won nine All-Star awards. Since retiring from play he has managed the Kilkenny U21 hurlers and was a selector for the county senior team.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.