Novak Djokovic faces deportation from Australia after country cancels his visa for second time

The tennis star was seeking to defend his Australian Open title.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 14 Jan 2022, 7:16 AM
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

NOVAK DJOKOVIC FACES deportation from Australia after the country’s Immigration Minister has cancelled his visa. 

The male tennis star has been in limbo in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open after issues with his visa since he arrived in the country last week. 

Djokovic does not have a Covid-19 vaccination and had sought an exemption from Austrian entry requirements on the grounds of a recent Covid-19 infection.

After a number of errors were discovered in his visa application by border officials, Djokovic was not allowed enter the country and his visa was quashed. He won a legal appeal to that decision but his case was reviewed by Australia’s Minister for Immigration and Citizenship Alex Hawke who reviewed that decision. 

Hawke has now decided that Djokovic’s visa should be cancelled once more. 

“Today I exercised my power under section 133C (3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” Hawke said in a statement. 

This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds. In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic. The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I thank the officers of the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force who work every day to serve Australia’s interests in increasingly challenging operational environments.”

The decision means that Djokovic effectively faces deportation from the country and will not be able to defend his Australian Open title.

