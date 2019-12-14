This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 14 December, 2019
Do Not Consume water notice issued in Cavan after supply 'significantly compromised'

Irish Water stressed that boiling the water will not make it safe for consumption.

By Adam Daly Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 7:49 PM
10 minutes ago 494 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4934130

PastedImage-8368 Source: Irish Water

ALMOST 8,000 PEOPLE in Co Cavan have been warned not to consume their water due to elevated levels of manganese.

The Do Not Consume notice for the area supplied by the Bailieborough Public Water Supply was issued by Irish Water following a consultation with the HSE and Cavan County Council. 

The notice applies to 7,785 people in areas such as Bailieborough, Killinkere, Virginia, Crossbane and Mullagh.

“Ongoing operational and mechanical issues at Bailieborough water treatment plant have resulted in elevated levels of manganese being detected leaving the treatment plant and in the network, Irish Water said, adding that elevated levels of turbidity had also affected the disinfection process. 

Irish Water described the current quality of the water as “significantly compromised” and an immediate risk to health.

Irish Water stressed that boiling the water will not reduce manganese levels and will not make it safe for consumption. 

Manganese is found naturally in many surface and ground water sources but the level recorded in the water leaving the plant was found to be in excess of what is permitted under drinking water regulations. 

“At the moment we are adjusting the treatment processes at the plant so the water meets all regulatory compliances,” Irish Water’s Peter Gallagher said, adding that “once this has been achieved, we will begin flushing to clear out any remaining non-compliant water in the network”. 

Alternative sources of water are being provided for drinking with tankers in place around the county since this afternoon. 

“Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure. Water tankers will be located in the following areas,” Irish Water said. 

