72-hour 'Do Not Swim' notice at The Velvet Strand in Portmarnock to be lifted

FINGAL COUNTY COUNCIL has confirmed that it will be lifting the temporary ‘Do Not Swim’ notice at The Velvet Strand in Portmarnock.

The notice had been issued on Wednesday due to the possible effect on water quality due to a storm water overflow at the pumping station.

Fingal County Council said the likely cause was a heavy rain event locally.

Further testing took place on Thursday and the council said the results of the laboratory analysis were “excellent”.

Bathing water samples have been taken fortnightly at The Velvet Strand since the summer bathing season commenced.

Members of the public can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland in advance by accessing the EPA website here or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.