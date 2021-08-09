#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 9 August 2021
Advertisement

Do Not Swim notice extended for 72 hours at north Dublin beach

Another Do Not Swim notice which was in place at Malahide Beach has been lifted.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 9 Aug 2021, 6:13 PM
11 minutes ago 848 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5519060
File photo - Aerial view of Balbriggan Beach
Image: Shutterstock/luciann.photography
File photo - Aerial view of Balbriggan Beach
File photo - Aerial view of Balbriggan Beach
Image: Shutterstock/luciann.photography

A DO NOT Swim notice has been extended at a north Dublin beach. 

The prohibition at Front Strand Balbriggan has been extended for 72 hours following a result of “sufficient” quality in the results of latest sampling taken on Saturday and received today. 

Another Do Not Swim notice which was in place at Malahide Beach has been lifted following the return to “excellent” quality in the results of sampling taken. 

Further sampling will take place tomorrow with results due on Thursday. 

Front Strand Balbriggan remains open, however, Fingal County Council is asking beach users to respect the Do Not Swim notices “as they have been put in place to ensure that the health of bathers is not compromised”. 

Members of the public can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing spots in Ireland in advance on the EPA website www.beaches.ie or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie