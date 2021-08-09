Do Not Swim notice extended for 72 hours at north Dublin beach

A DO NOT Swim notice has been extended at a north Dublin beach.

The prohibition at Front Strand Balbriggan has been extended for 72 hours following a result of “sufficient” quality in the results of latest sampling taken on Saturday and received today.

Another Do Not Swim notice which was in place at Malahide Beach has been lifted following the return to “excellent” quality in the results of sampling taken.

Further sampling will take place tomorrow with results due on Thursday.

Front Strand Balbriggan remains open, however, Fingal County Council is asking beach users to respect the Do Not Swim notices “as they have been put in place to ensure that the health of bathers is not compromised”.

Members of the public can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing spots in Ireland in advance on the EPA website www.beaches.ie or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.