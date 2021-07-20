#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 20 July 2021
People urged not to swim at Dublin beach due to E. coli bacteria

South Strand Skerries itself remains open.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 20 Jul 2021, 8:35 PM
Tuesday 20 Jul 2021, 8:35 PM
The sample of water was tested yesterday and the notice was issued today.
Image: Shutterstock/mark_gusev
The sample of water was tested yesterday and the notice was issued today.
The sample of water was tested yesterday and the notice was issued today.
Image: Shutterstock/mark_gusev

PEOPLE ARE BEING advised not to swim in the sea at South Strand Skerries in north county Dublin after routine testing found E. coli bacteria in the water.

Fingal County Council released the temporary ‘do not swim’ notice today after levels of E. coli above the acceptable limit were found in bathing samples taken yesterday.

The council said the likely cause of the higher than normal levels of E. coli was the “impact of animal and birds as well as contamination of urban surface waters”.

Swimming Advisory Skerries 20-07-21 The Advisory Notice has been posted at the South Strand Skerries. Source: Fingal County Council

The advisory notice, which has been posted at the beach, states that to reduce the risk of illness, beach users should:

  • Avoid swallowing or splashing water
  • Wash their hands before handling food
  • Avoid swimming with an open cut or wound
  • Avoid swimming if they are pregnant or have a weakened immune system

The beach remains open but visitors are being urged to respect the advisory notice as it has been put in place to ensure that the health of bathers is not compromised.

People intending to swim at any beach in Ireland are advised to check the water quality in advance on the EPA website or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

