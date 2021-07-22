Do Not Swim notice in place for two Dublin beaches due to high bacteria levels

PEOPLE ARE BEING advised not to swim in the sea at two Dublin beaches due to an increase in bacteria levels.

Do Not Swim notices were issued by Fingal County Council for Burrow Beach in Sutton and South Strand Skerries in north Dublin yesterday due to an increase in bacteria levels in the results of the bathing water samples taken on Monday.

An initial advisory notice were issued for Skerries South Beach on Tuesday, but it has been elevated to a Do Not Swim notice given results received yesterday.

Resamples from Burrow Beach, Sutton, and Skerries South Beach were taken yesterday morning with results due tomorrow.

If the resample results are satisfactory, the Do Not Swim notices can be lifted tomorrow.

Bathing Water Quality Results. 6 beaches were found to have Excellent water quality. 3 beaches were found to have Good water quality. Do Not Swim notices have been issued for Skerries South Strand and Burrow Beach Sutton. Next results will be available July 23rd.#watersafety pic.twitter.com/LrLlIZy3EC — Fingal County Council (@Fingalcoco) July 22, 2021

Burrow Beach and South Strand Skerries remain open but beach users are asked to respect the Do Not Swim notices as they have been put in place to ensure that the health of bathers is not compromised, the council said.

Members of the public can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland in advance by accessing the EPA website at www.beaches.ie or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.