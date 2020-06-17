This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 17 June, 2020
72-hour 'Do Not Swim' notice issued for The Velvet Strand in Portmarnock

Testing is taking place tomorrow and the results of the laboratory analysis will be available on Saturday.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 5:08 PM
42 minutes ago 4,611 Views 4 Comments
The Velvet Strand, Portmarnock, Dublin
A ‘DO NOT Swim’ notice has been placed on The Velvet Strand in Portmarnock, Dublin for 72 hours.

The notice has been issue due to the possible effect on water quality due to a storm water overflow at the pumping station. Fingal County Council said the likely cause was a heavy rain event locally. 

Further testing is taking place tomorrow and the results of the laboratory analysis will be available on Saturday. 

Bathing water samples have been taken fortnightly at The Velvet Strand since the summer bathing season commenced and the Council said the water has been at an “excellent” standard in each test. 

port The 'Do Not Swim' notice issued by Fingal County Council Source: Fingal County Council

The Velvet Strand remains open, but beach users are being asked to respect the ‘Do Not Swim’ notice as it has been put in place to ensure that the health of bathers is not compromised. 

Members of the public can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland in advance by accessing the EPA website here or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach. 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

