THE ROAD SAFETY Authority has said that a quarter of drivers and passengers killed on Irish roads in the 10 years to 2022 were not wearing seatbelts.

In a written submission to the Oireachtas Transport Committee, the RSA also said that observational data points to a fall-off in seatbelt wearing last year.

In February, driving without a seatbelt was cited as an area of concern by Gardaí as part of their National Slow Down Day appeal.

