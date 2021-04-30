Poll: Do you approve of the summer reopening plan?

DO YOU AGREE with the decisions the Government announced last night to reopen society, businesses and the tourism sector in phases ahead of the summer?

May will see the return of hairdressers, inter-county travel, click and collect, non-essential retail, museums, galleries, and outdoor gatherings in gardens and public spaces. Hospitality – hotels, B&Bs, pubs and restaurants – will reopen with restrictions in June.

Around 30% of the population has received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine so far, with people in their 50s due to register for their vaccine next week.

So, considering where we are: Do you approve of the Government’s summer reopening plan, announced last night?

