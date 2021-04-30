#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 30 April 2021
Poll: Do you approve of the summer reopening plan?

Has the Government got the balance between the public health and the economy right?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 30 Apr 2021, 8:03 AM
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

DO YOU AGREE with the decisions the Government announced last night to reopen society, businesses and the tourism sector in phases ahead of the summer?

May will see the return of hairdressers, inter-county travel, click and collect, non-essential retail, museums, galleries, and outdoor gatherings in gardens and public spaces. Hospitality – hotels, B&Bs, pubs and restaurants – will reopen with restrictions in June. 

Around 30% of the population has received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine so far, with people in their 50s due to register for their vaccine next week. 

So, considering where we are: Do you approve of the Government’s summer reopening plan, announced last night?


Poll Results:

Yes, it's good (708)
No, it's too fast (234)
No, it's too slow (198)



Gráinne Ní Aodha
