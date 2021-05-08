#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Do you carry cash?

Card payments are up 72%.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 8 May 2021, 10:06 AM
11 minutes ago 2,702 Views 6 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Yulia Grigoryeva
Image: Shutterstock/Yulia Grigoryeva

NEW STATS RELEASED by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland show that over €948 million worth of contactless payments were made during March 2021.

This represents an increase of 72% on the same time last year and the federation says it “very clearly” demonstrates the shift which has taken place from cash to digital payments.

“The pandemic has undoubtedly played a considerable role in driving this change in consumer behaviour, something we expect to continue as the country begins to open back up again,” the federation’s chief executive, Brian Hayes, said.

So, today we’re asking: Do you carry cash? 


Poll Results:

Almost never (77)
Always (57)
Far less than I used to (48)
Sometimes (18)




About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

