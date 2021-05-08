Poll: Do you carry cash?

NEW STATS RELEASED by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland show that over €948 million worth of contactless payments were made during March 2021.

This represents an increase of 72% on the same time last year and the federation says it “very clearly” demonstrates the shift which has taken place from cash to digital payments.

“The pandemic has undoubtedly played a considerable role in driving this change in consumer behaviour, something we expect to continue as the country begins to open back up again,” the federation’s chief executive, Brian Hayes, said.

