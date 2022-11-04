Poll: Do you like Bounty bars?

YESTERDAY, THE PLAN by Mars Wrigley to remove Bounty bars from Celebrations tubs as part of a pre-Christmas trial divided opinion across the country.

The company found that 39% of consumers wanted the coconut chocolate removed for good from the Christmas tub, adding that 58% believed a family argument would be started if only Bounty bars were left in the tin.

However, they also found that 18% of people named the Bounty as their favourite bar within Celebrations.

With that in mind, we want to know: Do you like Bounty bars?

