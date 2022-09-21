Poll: Do you like Oasis?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
OASIS FRONTMAN LIAM Gallagher turns 50 today. Some might say, that’s a good enough reason to ask if you like the Manchester band?
Despite Oasis first reaching mega stardom nearly 30 years ago, Gallagher remains one of the most compelling figures in the UK’s music industry.
As recently as August he sold out a concert at the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham.
Gallagher announced last week that he was off alcohol until he reached the milestone birthday. So, perhaps a champagne supernova is on the cards for the swaggering Mancunian today.
In honour of Liam turning 50, today we’re asking: Do you like Oasis?
