IT MAY SEEM like any other day, but today is Poetry Day.

Poetry Day Ireland is an annual celebration of poetry which “invites the nation to read, write and share a poem on the day”.

This year’s theme is “good sports”, celebrating “the good sport in all of us, the drive to give it a go or to have a crack at it”.

In what is Poetry Ireland’s tenth year holding the dedicated day, they have previously had contributions from Paul Mescal, Margaret Atwood, Hozier and Mary Robinson.

Whether you’re a fan of a few verses or you waved goodbye to poets after the Leaving Cert, we want to know if you like reading poetry.

So today we’re asking: Do you like reading poetry?