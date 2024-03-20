Poll: Do you like the James Bond films?

THE NEW JAMES Bond role has reportedly been offered to English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Speculation has been growing around the 33-year-old, who is best known for his roles in Kick-Ass, Bullet Train, and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

He would be taking over from Daniel Craig, who left the role in 2021.

While Taylor-Johnson has not yet confirmed if he is in fact the new 007, we want to know what you make of the James Bond film series, which has been running since 1962.

So today we’re asking: Do you like the James Bond films?

