Advertisement
Actor Aaron Taylor Johnson. Alamy Stock Photo
Your Say

Poll: Do you like the James Bond films?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the role as the new James Bond.
10
4.2k
46 minutes ago

THE NEW JAMES Bond role has reportedly been offered to English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Speculation has been growing around the 33-year-old, who is best known for his roles in Kick-Ass, Bullet Train, and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

He would be taking over from Daniel Craig, who left the role in 2021.

While Taylor-Johnson has not yet confirmed if he is in fact the new 007, we want to know what you make of the James Bond film series, which has been running since 1962.

So today we’re asking: Do you like the James Bond films?


Poll Results:

Yes (463)
I like some of them (252)
No (147)
No interest, no opinion (33)

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sadbh Cox
sadbh@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
10
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     