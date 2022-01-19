#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Do you like U2's music?

Bono said he’s not a fan of most of the band’s songs.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 11:16 AM
It's not clear if Bono is signing a song he likes or dislikes in this photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

U2 FRONTMAN BONO has said he is “embarrassed” by most of the band’s songs and is not a fan of his own singing voice.

In an interview with the Awards Chatter podcast, Bono (61) said that while his band are “incredible”, his vocals are now “strained” and make him “cringe a little bit”.

“I’ve been in the car when one of our songs has come on the radio and I’ve been the colour of, as we say in Dublin, scarlet. I’m just so embarrassed,” he told the podcast.

Poll: Do you like U2′s music?


Poll Results:

Yes, they fill me with Pride and Desire (662)
Lemon me out of this quiz immediately (247)
They leave me Numb (205)
I just like the One (song) (187)
I still haven't quite found what I'm looking for (185)





