Poll: Do you like U2′s music?

U2 FRONTMAN BONO has said he is “embarrassed” by most of the band’s songs and is not a fan of his own singing voice.
In an interview with the Awards Chatter podcast, Bono (61) said that while his band are “incredible”, his vocals are now “strained” and make him “cringe a little bit”.
“I’ve been in the car when one of our songs has come on the radio and I’ve been the colour of, as we say in Dublin, scarlet. I’m just so embarrassed,” he told the podcast.
