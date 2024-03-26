Poll: Do you like voice notes?

Advertisement
Had enough of Whatsapp voice messages?
DO YOU ENJOY a good voice note? The audio message format has become a staple in how people communicate online, however not everyone is a fan.

Writer and journalist Niamh O’Reilly described voice notes in her column as “bloated audial assaults” adding that “people of all ages are routinely sending voice notes that are the length of War and Peace”.

Voice notes or voice messages are often used in lieu of a text message, to tell a story or explain something better, or simply because they can be more convenient on the go.

Whether you’re a serial voice-noter or you’d prefer a good old fashioned phone call, we want to know what you make of voice notes.

So today we want to know: Do you like voice notes?


Poll Results:

No (130)
Yes, but only if they're short (45)
Yes (30)
I've never sent/received a voice note (23)
No interest, no opinion (8)

Your Voice
