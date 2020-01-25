This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 25 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you read political party manifestos before casting your vote?

The general election is just two weeks away.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 11:00 AM
54 minutes ago 4,060 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4979540
Election posters on Leeson Street Bridge.
Image: Leah Farrell
Election posters on Leeson Street Bridge.
Election posters on Leeson Street Bridge.
Image: Leah Farrell

SEVERAL POLITICAL PARTIES have been releasing their manifestos in recent days, outlining what they would do in government ahead of the general election vote in two weeks’ time. 

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil both released their manifestos yesterday and the Green Party will be launching its version this morning.

People Before Profit launched its general election manifesto on Wednesday while other parties have yet to launch the final version of their manifestos. 

The policies in these lengthy documents outline what the party would do if elected into power.

They are aimed at winning over voters, but do people actually read manifestos before deciding which party or candidate to support? 

So we want to know: Do you read political party manifestos before casting your vote? 


Poll Results:

No (480)
I read news articles about their policies (309)
Yes (230)
What's a manifesto? (21)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie