Poll: Do you read political party manifestos before casting your vote?

SEVERAL POLITICAL PARTIES have been releasing their manifestos in recent days, outlining what they would do in government ahead of the general election vote in two weeks’ time.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil both released their manifestos yesterday and the Green Party will be launching its version this morning.

People Before Profit launched its general election manifesto on Wednesday while other parties have yet to launch the final version of their manifestos.

The policies in these lengthy documents outline what the party would do if elected into power.

They are aimed at winning over voters, but do people actually read manifestos before deciding which party or candidate to support?

So we want to know: Do you read political party manifestos before casting your vote?

