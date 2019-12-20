Poll: Do you think Christmas is too commercial?

IS CHRISTMAS TOO commercial, or is this what comes with the festive season in a Western, capitalist society?

The Christmas season is meant to be a religious affair (albeit with some pagan contributions and with the religion part fading somewhat), where we’re thankful for the good in our lives and for our family, friends and colleagues.

As part of being thankful, an exchange of presents has been customary. But every year parents and friends can struggle and stress over what to buy and what to spend. Has it all become too much?

So, we’re asking – do you think Christmas is too commercial?

