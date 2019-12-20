This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you think Christmas is too commercial?

There’s always been an element of buying that goes with the season of giving – but has it gone too far?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 20 Dec 2019, 9:12 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Satyrenko
Image: Shutterstock/Satyrenko

IS CHRISTMAS TOO commercial, or is this what comes with the festive season in a Western, capitalist society?

The Christmas season is meant to be a religious affair (albeit with some pagan contributions and with the religion part fading somewhat), where we’re thankful for the good in our lives and for our family, friends and colleagues.

As part of being thankful, an exchange of presents has been customary. But every year parents and friends can struggle and stress over what to buy and what to spend. Has it all become too much?

So, we’re asking – do you think Christmas is too commercial?


Poll Results:

&nbsp;Yes (518)
Yes, but I still buy lots of presents (268)
No (61)
I don't know (14)




About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

