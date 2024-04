The US senate has approved a landmark bill requiring TikTok to be divested from its Chinese parent company ByteDance, or be shut out of the American market.

The US has voiced alarm over the popularity of the social media app with young people, alleging it allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users.

Advertisement

TikTok has previously said it has not shared and would not share US user data with the Chinese government. The bill will now be sent to US President Joe Biden.

While there are no plans for a ban in Ireland, the National Cyber Security Centre has advised government departments not to use TikTok on official devices.

So today we want to know: Do you use TikTok?