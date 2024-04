FORMER TAOISEACH BERTIE Ahern has said if the decision was up to him, the general election would be in June.

Speaking to reporters at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis on Saturday, Ahern said he believes this government will now run the full-term, but when asked if that was wise, he said:

“Well, [it's] not my decision anymore”.

“If it was my decision, the election would be in mid-June when it is warm and it is bright till half ten at night. But that is not going to happen,” he said.

So today we want to know: Do you want a general election to be held this summer?