#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 14 January 2021
Advertisement

Doctors say it's 'difficult' to see how they can avoid going on strike over lack of resources

They were due to strike today.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 14 Jan 2021, 2:15 PM
22 minutes ago 1,734 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5324864
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

PUBLIC HEALTH DOCTORS, who were due to strike today before it was eventually called off, have said that it is “difficult” to see how industrial action can be avoided. 

A statement released by Irish Medical Organisation said the rapid escalation in Covid cases caused them to defer their strike action but issues surrounding a lack of resources remain.  

Today was the scheduled first day of planned strike action in the campaign for the extension of consultant contracts and increased resources for public health. The three days of strike action were scheduled for today and on the 20th and 21 January.

A week ago, the IMO took the decision to postpone the strike action in light of the worsening Covid-19 crisis facing the country.

The matter is due to be reviewed at the end of January.

Dr Ina Kelly, Chair of the IMO’s Public Health Committee, said: “The Government’s handling of this dispute is shocking and shows an indifference to addressing the danger of such an understrength public health medicine service.”

“We now have an overwhelming mandate from our members for strike action but given the rapid escalation of Covid-19 cases, we have deferred that action for the moment. We are highly committed to protecting the health of our communities and much of our work every day now is to limit the size and impact of Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and hospitals.

“Unfortunately, our commitment is not matched by the Government who continue to ignore the need to have a consultant-led public health medicine workforce.”

Dr Kelly said the Government’s indifference “is hugely damaging to the morale of the public health doctors manning the front line in this fight against Covid-19″.

She added that it is “all the more galling given that we were in talks on these issues from January 2019 to January 2020 when much progress was made”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This dispute centres around the failure of Government to allow suitably qualified public health doctors to be employed as consultants as happens in other countries and as recommended by various Government appointed reviews of the public health service in Ireland.  

The IMO say that this failure is making it impossible to recruit suitably qualified doctors to work in public health in Ireland at a time when other countries are actively expanding their own public health workforces.

Dr Kelly added: “We have had enough of the meaningless words of thanks for our hard work. We demand commitments to the reforms that will safeguard our speciality and acknowledge our importance. Given the inaction by Government, it is difficult to see how strike action can be avoided.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie