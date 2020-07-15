Work begins on €5.6 million greenway by the River Dodder

The River Dodder with the Aviva Stadium in the background.

WORK STARTED TODAY on a multi-million euro greenway by the River Dodder in Dublin.

South Dublin County Council is building three new pedestrian and cycle bridges, 750 metres of new path and 2.6km of upgraded paths.

This phase of the project will cost approximately €5.6 million.

The bridges are part of the overall Dodder Greenway, linking the city centre to the Dublin Mountains via Ballsbridge, Miltown, Rathfarnham, Firhouse and Tallaght.

The south Dublin section of the greenway stretches from the Bohernabreena Reservoir in Tallaght to Orwell Park in Rathfarnham. From here the greenway continues into Dublin city centre to Sir John Rogersons Quay.

Councillor Ed O’Brien, Mayor of South Dublin County, turned the sod on the site today. He said these greenways will be “vital” to the capital in the coming years “as we try to provide an alternative to car transport whilst at the same time providing scenic routes to cycle through for residents”.