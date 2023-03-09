'Dodgy box' providers warned that authorities are clamping down on illegal streaming services

PROVIDERS OF ILLEGAL streaming services, sometimes known as “dodgy boxes”, have been warned that clampdowns are taking place on illegal access to premium TV content.

Such services provide access to content such as Sky or Premier League matches, but can pose serious risks to users.

FACT, an intellectual property protection organisation, said that research that analysed 50 such illegal sites and found that every single one contained some form of malicious content, from sophisticated scams to extreme and explicit content.

Legal warnings are being delivered in person, by post, and by email to individuals across Ireland who are involved in providing illegal access to organised piracy networks.

They were issued to addresses in 12 counties in the past week or so: Mayo, Limerick, Meath, Offaly, Dublin, Wexford, Cork, Wicklow, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Kildare and Donegal.

The organisation expects more similar action.

Keiron Sharp, the CEO of FACT, said: “This is criminal activity, and those involved are not concerned about the risks their streams pose to consumers.

“FACT and its partners are determined to disrupt these criminal operations and protect consumers.”

In January, FACT visited homes across the UK with police, serving notices to individuals to cease illegal streaming activities immediately and informing users of the associated risks, including criminal prosecution.

Last week, the City of London Police led a crackdown on illegal streaming networks, resulting in arrests in Scotland and London.