Poll: Should there be a legal 'theory test' before someone can own a dog?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
YESTERDAY, A DOG behavioural expert called for a “mandatory theory test” to be introduced for people seeking to obtain a dog licence.
Speaking at the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee yesterday evening, Nanci Creedon said that prospective dog owners need to be “educated a competent level” and that a theory test should be implemented by the Government.
This morning we want to know: Should there be a legal ‘theory test’ before someone can own a dog?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site