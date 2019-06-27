Council investigating reports of alleged dog poisoning at Mount Merrion park

DÚN LAOGHAIRE RATHDOWN County Council has said it is investigating reports of alleged dog poisoning in Deer Park, Mount Merrion.

The southside Dublin council said it was made aware of reports of an alleged dog poisoning yesterday after a number of locals got in touch by email and telephone.

The council said it is its understanding that one dog was reported ill and subsequently died.

DLRCC said in response to a query from TheJournal.ie that after a number of searches, it had not found anything of a poisonous nature in the 32-acre public park.

“The council is taking these reports very seriously,” a spokesperson said.

1/2 We have been made aware of reports of alleged dog poisoning in Deer Park, Mount Merrion. We can confirm that dlr staff have not laid any poison or treatments within the park grounds and we are taking these reports very seriously. pic.twitter.com/A1n89hTyCa — dlrcc (@dlrcc) June 26, 2019 Source: dlrcc /Twitter

Earlier today, the council checked the park grounds for any evidence of poison or other substances being dumped or placed within the park.

“If we find any evidence of such this will be dealt with immediately,” DLRCC said, adding that no council staff had laid any poison or treatments within the park grounds.

A garda spokesperson said there have been no complaints to An Garda Síochána in relation to this allegation.