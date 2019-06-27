This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 June, 2019
Council investigating reports of alleged dog poisoning at Mount Merrion park

It is the council’s understanding that one dog was reported ill and subsequently died.

By Adam Daly Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 6:12 PM
34 minutes ago 2,099 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4699330

DÚN LAOGHAIRE RATHDOWN County Council has said it is investigating reports of alleged dog poisoning in Deer Park, Mount Merrion.

The southside Dublin council said it was made aware of reports of an alleged dog poisoning yesterday after a number of locals got in touch by email and telephone. 

The council said it is its understanding that one dog was reported ill and subsequently died.

DLRCC said in response to a query from TheJournal.ie that after a number of searches, it had not found anything of a poisonous nature in the 32-acre public park. 

“The council is taking these reports very seriously,” a spokesperson said. 

Earlier today, the council checked the park grounds for any evidence of poison or other substances being dumped or placed within the park. 

“If we find any evidence of such this will be dealt with immediately,” DLRCC said, adding that no council staff had laid any poison or treatments within the park grounds.

A garda spokesperson said there have been no complaints to An Garda Síochána in relation to this allegation.

