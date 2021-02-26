#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Friday 26 February 2021
Dog rescued after falling 100 feet from cliff edge on Howth Head

The dog was reunited with its owners and taken to the vet for treatment.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 26 Feb 2021, 7:20 PM
Friday 26 Feb 2021, 7:20 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5366998

A DOG HAS been rescued after falling 100 feet from a cliff edge on Howth Head in Dublin. 

IMG-20210226-WA0058 Jacko the dog being rescued by members of the Irish Coast Guard Source: Irish Coast Guard

The Irish Coast Guard emergency operations centre received a 999 call reporting the incident this afternoon. It was also reported that a member of the public was trying to access the location. 

The Irish Coast Guard cliff rescue team based in Howth was tasked and quickly located the incident near Casana Rock. 

The dog had been distracted by wildlife on the cliff path while out walking with its owners and subsequently fell 100 down the steep cliff to the rocks below. 

IMG-20210226-WA0048 Members of the Irish Coast Guard during the rescue operation Source: Irish Coast Guard

A team of 12 lowered a rescue climber to the scene who brought the dog, named Jacko, back to safety. 

The dog was reunited with its owners and taken to the vet where he is recovering with a broken pelvis. 

“We are appreciative that the owners remained on the path and called for help immediately,” the Irish Coast Guard said. 

