Wednesday 14 September 2022
Dog rescued after falling from cliff near Doolin in Co Clare

Cliffs in the area are as high as 75 feet high in places.

By Pat Flynn Wednesday 14 Sep 2022, 7:57 PM
Bear the dog after being rescued by the Irish Coast Guard
Image: Pat Flynn/Doolin Coast Guard
Image: Pat Flynn/Doolin Coast Guard

A DOG THAT fell from a cliff in north Co Clare this afternoon has been rescued from the sea by Irish Coast Guard volunteers.

The alarm was raised at around 4.30pm when the dog’s owners called emergency services reporting that their pet had fallen from the cliff at Trá Lathan near Doolin.

Cliffs in the area are as high as 75 feet high in places. 

Volunteers from the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard launched their D-class rescue boat and travelled to the scene a short distance from their station. Other members travelled to the location by road.

With persons on the cliff-top guiding volunteers to the location, the Coast Guard crew located the dog at Poulnagower and took it on board their boat and back to Doolin Pier to be reunited with its owner. 

The dog, named Bear, escaped serious injury while it’s understood its owners were visiting the area from Co Galway.

The successful rescue effort was mounted and coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

Pat Flynn

