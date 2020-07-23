Gardaí appeal for people to report dog thefts after happy ending in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for people to report dog thefts “as soon as possible” following a significant increase in dogs being stolen.

Gardaí say that the number of incidents reported to them does not match the significant increase in thefts and that they should be made aware of any such thefts.

As an example of a positive outcome, gardaí have provided information about the recent return of a springer spaniel called Jake to his owner in Cork, three weeks after it was taken.

Gardaí say that two dogs were recovered on 13 July after gardaí from Castleconnell Garda Station were following up on reports of suspicious activity in the car park on Old Dublin Road, Limerick.

Gardaí spoke to two men who had two male springer spaniel dogs in their possession.

When gardaí enquired about their ownership of the dogs, the two men were unable to provide information that gardaí were satisfied with.

The men told gardaí that the dogs were microchipped but observing that the dogs were nervous and cowering in their cage a decision was made by gardaí to seize them for their welfare.

The dogs were taken to the kennels in a nearby garda station and when the dogs were scanned for microchips by a vet none were found.

The vet determined that the two springer spaniels were males of roughly 3-4 years and 18 months and were in good condition.

One of the men later attended Henry Street Garda Station and produced documentation which gardaí believe are fraudulent.

The two dogs were then brought to a local animal shelter and gardaí say they expect to progress the investigation in the very near future.

Reunited

One of the dogs, the older of the two, has since been reunited with it owner Gerard and identified as Jake.

Jake is believed to have been stolen on 24 June in Co. Cork, with Gerard placing adverts and posters in the area.

Gardaí returned the dog to the home and “were satisfied with the owner’s description of the dog and its excitement and awareness of his surroundings”.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to get Jake back. I had lost hope because he was gone for so long. I tried everything to get him back – I tried social media and put up posters locally,” Gerard said according to the Garda Press Office.

“I am extremely grateful to Garda Shane Hayes and Limerick Animal Welfare for looking after Jake and getting him home safely.”

Gardaí are still attempting to reunite the second dog with its owner and are appealing to anyone who can help get him home to contact them.

Gardaí have not identified the owner of the second dog. Source: An Garda Síochána

Gardai say they would like to thank the member of the public who first noticed the suspicious activity. They added that dog owners should be vigilant about potential dog theft.

“As we are hearing a lot about dog theft, it can make dog owners feel unsafe and worried about their beloved pets – so we would advise you take extra precautions for their safety,” crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch said this morning.

For your dog’s security, I would recommend they are microchipped so that they can be easily identified if found and returned to the owner. Also place contact details on their collar in the event that they escape. Ensure that your home and garden are secure to prevent theft and deter potential culprits.

“If you have a high value breed of animal you may wish to consider CCTV and other crime prevention measures. If you are buying a dog, or returning a dog to its suspected owners, make sure the person is bona fide,” Leetch added.